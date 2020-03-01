Home

LAKELAND - Mary M. Cottle, age 69, formerly of Barberton, OH, passed away February 10, 2020 at her home in Lakeland, FL.
Beloved wife of Elmer Cottle, loving mother of Dottie (Shane) Kent and proud grandmother of Madison and Mason Kent. A dear aunt and friend of many.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7th 10 a.m. at The Revolution Church of Lakeland, 7315 Kathleen Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810.
In lieu of flowers, donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations may be made directly through this website. Arrangements under the care of Cannon LoPresti and Catavolos Funeral Home of Cleveland, OH (216) 221-1912.
For online tributes and condolences please visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
