MARY M.
GRADER, 95
LAKELAND - Mary M. Grader, age 95, passed away on Friday, June, 19, 2020 at the Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland.
Born January 7, 1925 in Elyria, OH, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Martha (Speacht) Van Luit. Mary was an active member of the Lakeland Chapter of the Republican Women's Club and Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church. She was married sixty-five years to the late CDR Donald L. Grader, USN, retired and also is preceded in death by a son William Carl Grader, II. Mary was the beloved mother of daughters, Martha (Grader) Shu-man (David) of Lakeland and Holly (Grader) Stewart (Jack, Jr.) of Yulee. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Heather Shuman Fox, Jack Stewart, III, Bryant Stewart and four great grandchildren.
As a military wife, Mary lived in several different states. After settling in Lakeland, FL, she traveled overseas, and enjoyed the beach at her vacation home in St. Augustine and her mountain home in Lake Toxaway, NC where she enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and was a member of Toxaway Falls Garden Club. Mary Grader will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Graveside services for family only were held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.