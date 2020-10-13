MARY MARGARET NIPPER, 91LAKELAND - Mary Margaret Nipper, 91, of Lakeland, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born in Plant City, FL on October 9, 1929 to the late Eutarcus and Frances Mitchell.She is survived by her children Ronald Nipper, Walter (Debbie) Nipper, and Karen (Bob) Wilson; 9 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren.Mary is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Nipper, and daughter Cheryle Evans.Services will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 2-3 PM; service will begin at 3 PM.