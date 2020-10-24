MARY MARJORIE DANIEL
WINTER HAVEN - Mary Marjorie Daniel, went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020. Born November 5, 1932 in Russellville, Alabama, Marjorie and her family moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1949. She was a graduate of Winter Haven High School Class of 1950. Marjorie was a faithful member of Beymer Church and sang in the choir for years. She loved the outdoors, was a nature enthusiast and especially loved watching the many species of birds and other critters in her backyard. Marjorie's talents and interests included tennis, bridge, golf, sewing, hiking, and travel. She was a past board member of Girl's Inc, member of the Garden Club of Winter Haven, Florida Trail Association, Audubon Society and Orange Slicers Tennis Team. She also loved attending bluegrass and old-time music festivals with her long-time companion Dr. Ian Ajac. Marjorie had an impeccable sense of style and an adventurous spirit. The memories of those endearing qualities and many others will continue to bless family and friends for years to come.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Charles Paul Daniel of Winter Haven, Florida, parents Delsie Symington and Norman Guy Gargus, sisters Lottie Glenn, Rutha Conlen-Griffin and Annie Lucille Garber and grandson Travis Jared Lowe.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Daniel of Silverdale, Washington, sons and their spouses, Charles and Susan Daniel of Lake Mary, Florida and Steven and Kathy Daniel of Winter Haven, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christian Daniel, Robert Daniel, Ashleigh Daniel, Blake Daniel, Steven 'Bud' Daniel, and Emily Daniel.
A memorial celebration of Marjorie's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Girl's Inc. P.O. Box 7285, Winter Haven, FL 33883. https://secure.qgiv.com/for/giowh/
or The Florida Trail Association, 1022 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/floridatrail
, https://www.nationalforests.org/