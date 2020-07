Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARY's life story with friends and family

Share MARY's life story with friends and family

MARY NAOMI

SANKS, 102



HAINES CITY - Mary Naomi Sanks, a pioneer of Haines City, age 102, passed away on July 27. Visit: Fri. 5-8pm, Service: Saturday, 1pm both at Oakland Church of Christ, Haines City. A. J. Manuel Funeral Home, Hollywood, FL 33020 (954)920-1313. Send all floral arrangements to the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store