MARY NAPOLI
DEGOLYER
LAKELAND - Mary was born to Carols and Alma Napoli of Tampa, FL, on December 15, 1941 and died March 16, 2019 at home in Lakeland, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charlito and Joseph Napoli. She is survived by her husband, Ronald DeGolyer, two daughters, Michele DeGolyer of Bushnell, Nicole DeGolyer of Winter Haven, five grandchildren, Michael Jason, Kristina Randolph (Robert) of Lakeland, Hallie, Hunter and Harris Martin of Winter Haven, and three great grandchildren, Leila, Zachary, and Jeffrey Randolph of Lakeland. She is also survived by her sister Carol Sardegna (Louis) of Tampa, brothers Nelson Napoli (Pattie) of Ocala, and Chris Napoli of Easley, South Carolina.
After graduating from Jefferson High School, she worked in the Engineering Department at Tampa Electric for 10 years and later for the Florida Department of Citrus in Lakeland. Mary was very involved in her daughters' activities at school, volunteering with the school store and going to music festivals and competitions throughout the state. She was an outdoor person and spent many happy hours at the family camps in the Ocala National Forest and Ozello, FL.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements haven been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019