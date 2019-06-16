Home

MARY NEIL HARDMAN WHITMIRE CHANDLEY

MARY NEIL HARDMAN WHITMIRE CHANDLEY Obituary
MARY NEIL HARDMAN
WHITMIRE CHANDLEY, 88

LAKE WALES - Mary Neil passed away 6/9/19. Mrs. Chandley was predeceased by her first husband, Quinton J. Whitmire, Sr., her brother, Dr. William M. Hardman, MD (Mimi), and step-son, Walter Dixon Chandley. She is survived by her present husband George Dixon 'Dick' Chandley; son Quinton Jay Whitmire, Jr. (Sandy), Lake Wales, FL; daughters: Mary Valerie Whitmire Davis (Gary), Orlando, FL; Karen Elizabeth Whitmire Savage (John), Riverview, FL; Anne Michelle Whitmire, Temple Terrace, FL; and Laura Neil Whitmire Owen (Ron), Winter Haven, FL; step-daughters: Cindy Chandley, Lake Wales, FL; Beverly Chandley, Ft. Myers, FL; Dorothy Chandley Kallam (Jerry), Palmer, AK; Deborah Chandley Umphries (Luke), Lehigh Acres, FL; eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, seven step grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren; sister Sybil Hardman Catala (Bert), Temple Terrace, FL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service 4:00PM Fri. 6/21/19 at First United Methodist Church of Lake Wales. Marion Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019
