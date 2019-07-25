|
MARY OUTLAW
WALKER, 89
LAKELAND - Mary Outlaw Walker, 89, of Lakeland passed away July 23, 2019. Born in Lakeland to Jesse Outlaw and Lucy Strickland Outlaw on January 19, 1930. She was a bookkeeper for Peoples Bank of Lakeland for many years and worked her way up to become an Assistant Vice President before her retirement. She was the heart of her family and her faith was an inspiration to all. She enjoyed cooking large meals and hosting her family and friends at every occasion. No birthday ever went by that she didn't bake the birthday cake. She loved flowers and always had a rose garden. Mary was always involved and supportive of her family and friends. She was a devoted, longtime member of Parkview Baptist Church in Lakeland.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband George Raymond Walker; her parents; her brothers Charles and Earl Outlaw and her sister Betty Morris.
Left to treasure her memory are her daughters Sharon McCawley and husband Michael of Lakeland, Kathy Lay and husband Tommy of Mulberry; grandchildren Shane McCawley and wife Melissa, Shawnee McCawley and wife Theresa, Kathryn Michelle Hall and husband Jeff; great grandchildren Chase, Delaney, Morgan, Riley and Taylor McCawley, Sera and Sydney Hall. Also surviving is beloved nephew Robert 'Bobby' Walker, of Lakeland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 12PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Parkview Baptist Church, with a funeral service at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Burial Park.
