MARY RUTH (BEST) MILLS



WINTER HAVEN - Mary Ruth (Best) Mills passed peacefully awayinto the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 3, 2020 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born to Benjamin Franklin Best and Sadie Mae (Moore) Best on September 7, 1930 in Winter Haven, FL. Ruth graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1948. She taught kindergarten for several years at Winter Haven Christian School and pre-school children's Sunday School for over 50 years at Inman Park Baptist Church. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, entertaining, traveling and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her Maw.

Ruth is survived by her son Gregory Mills (Lisa) of Winter Haven, FL, daughter Jone Mills Taylor (Elizabeth) of Stevensville, MD, grandchildren Meredith Mills, Molly Hunter (Kyle) and Samuel Radley-Taylor, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved their Aunt Ruth. She was preceded in death by Charles Mills, her husband of 69 years, her parents, her sister Marie Rowe and brother Buddy Best.

In lieu of flowers and because of her great love for children, please consider donating to Florida Baptist Children's Home + One More Child, PO Box 8190, Lakeland, FL, 33802.

Graveside services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 5:00pm.



