MARY S.
RHYNES, 81
Educator/Polk
County Schools
LAKELAND - Mary S. Rhynes, 81, died 5/29/20. Visitation Sat. 10-11 am; service Sat. 11am, both @ First Baptist Inst. Church, 932 MLK Ave. Oldham FH.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.