MARY S. RHYNES
MARY S.
RHYNES, 81
Educator/Polk
County Schools

LAKELAND - Mary S. Rhynes, 81, died 5/29/20. Visitation Sat. 10-11 am; service Sat. 11am, both @ First Baptist Inst. Church, 932 MLK Ave. Oldham FH.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Inst. Church
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Inst. Church
Funeral services provided by
Oldham Funeral Home
1537 Kettles Ave
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 683-2419
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

