Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FORTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY SUE FORTNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY SUE FORTNER Obituary
MARY SUE
FORTNER, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Mary Sue Fortner, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away March 31, 2020 in Auburndale, Florida. She was born on May 6, 1939 in Cullman, Alabama to Toxie and Esther Baxter. Mary Sue was retired from FMC.
Mary is survived by: daughter Beverly Hughes of Auburndale, FL, granddaughter Jennifer Lemay of Winter Haven, FL, grandsons Brian Hecht, Jeremy and Jamey Whitman, nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: son David Hecht.
There will be a viewing for family and friends at Steele's Family Funeral Services on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am; Funeral services will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -