|
|
MARY SUE
FORTNER, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Mary Sue Fortner, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away March 31, 2020 in Auburndale, Florida. She was born on May 6, 1939 in Cullman, Alabama to Toxie and Esther Baxter. Mary Sue was retired from FMC.
Mary is survived by: daughter Beverly Hughes of Auburndale, FL, granddaughter Jennifer Lemay of Winter Haven, FL, grandsons Brian Hecht, Jeremy and Jamey Whitman, nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: son David Hecht.
There will be a viewing for family and friends at Steele's Family Funeral Services on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am; Funeral services will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020