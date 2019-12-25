|
MARY T.
PARKER
WINTER HAVEN - The family of Mary T. Parker is saddened to announce her passing on December 16, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born to her late parents Philip Sr. and Naomi Hurst on December 19, 1958 in Washington, DC.
Mary is survived by her husband of 33 years Thomas Parker, brother Philip Paul Hurst Jr., son Todd (Maggie), grandchildren Marilyn, Cadien, Olivia, Ruckus and Riker.
Mary's hobbies were traveling, boating/ waterski and loved sea life such as dolphins and whales.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven on December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am and the address is 2140 Crystal Beach Road, Winter Haven, FL 33880.
The family is asking that you give a donation to St. Jude's in honor of Mary Parker or flowers.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019