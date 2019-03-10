|
|
MARY THAGARD
BEASLEY, 89
BARTOW - Mrs. Mary Thagard Beasley, age 89, of Bartow, Florida, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Bartow. Mrs. Beasley was born and raised in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband W. Leroy Thagard and Roy Beasley.
Mrs. Beasley is survived by 3 sons: Terry D., Douglas L. and John C. Thagard, sister Marion Brown, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
An interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Those so desiring, may make donations to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Drive Road, Tavares, Florida, 32778.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019