Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BEASLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY THAGARD BEASLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY THAGARD BEASLEY Obituary
MARY THAGARD
BEASLEY, 89

BARTOW - Mrs. Mary Thagard Beasley, age 89, of Bartow, Florida, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Bartow. Mrs. Beasley was born and raised in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband W. Leroy Thagard and Roy Beasley.
Mrs. Beasley is survived by 3 sons: Terry D., Douglas L. and John C. Thagard, sister Marion Brown, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
An interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Those so desiring, may make donations to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Drive Road, Tavares, Florida, 32778.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.