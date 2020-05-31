MARY THERESE
PALMER
5/9/38 - 5/3/20
LAKELAND - Mary passed peacefully May 3rd, 2020. She was born in Framingham, MA to Lawrence and Emma Finch, and moved to Florida in 1960. She served with the Air Force Reserves and retired from Belk after 26 years. Mary was Pres. of South West Elem. PTA, Pres. of ESA Sorority, Pres. of the Lioness/Lions Club, and she volunteered with scouts. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and sang in their Choir. She loved spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for the love and care they gave her. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband Emmett, parents, and brothers Bill, George, Harry, and Joe. She is survived by her brother Lawrence G. Finch, two sisters Judith Dolson and Peggy Chapman, and five children Judy (Uby), Jim (Diane), Tom (Liz), Cathy (Jon), and John (Beverly). She was a proud grandmother of 14: Shane, Christine, Alison, Crystal, George, Hailey, Chelsea, Ashlea, Zachary, Nic, Lindsay, Ansley, Connor, and Natalie and great grandmother of four: Lainey, Rylan, Sylas, and Lillia.
A Memorial Mass will be held on June 27th at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lakeland. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN or charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
PALMER
5/9/38 - 5/3/20
LAKELAND - Mary passed peacefully May 3rd, 2020. She was born in Framingham, MA to Lawrence and Emma Finch, and moved to Florida in 1960. She served with the Air Force Reserves and retired from Belk after 26 years. Mary was Pres. of South West Elem. PTA, Pres. of ESA Sorority, Pres. of the Lioness/Lions Club, and she volunteered with scouts. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and sang in their Choir. She loved spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for the love and care they gave her. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband Emmett, parents, and brothers Bill, George, Harry, and Joe. She is survived by her brother Lawrence G. Finch, two sisters Judith Dolson and Peggy Chapman, and five children Judy (Uby), Jim (Diane), Tom (Liz), Cathy (Jon), and John (Beverly). She was a proud grandmother of 14: Shane, Christine, Alison, Crystal, George, Hailey, Chelsea, Ashlea, Zachary, Nic, Lindsay, Ansley, Connor, and Natalie and great grandmother of four: Lainey, Rylan, Sylas, and Lillia.
A Memorial Mass will be held on June 27th at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lakeland. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN or charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.