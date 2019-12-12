Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
1929 - 2019
MARY TUCKER Obituary
MARY
TUCKER, 90
Winter Haven Hospital

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Mary Tucker of Winter Haven died at her home on December 10, 2019 surrounded by family after a long illness. She was 90.
Born in Douglas, GA. on May 26, 1929, Mary worked at Winter Haven Hospital and the Regency Medical Center for 27 1/2 years, mostly on the OB Ward. Mary loved children and during her career knitted over 3,000 baby caps that were donated to the families. She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church. Mary and her late husband Wallace were married in Winter Haven in 1945.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace. Her parents Sylvester and Mozelle Groover of Jacksonville, FL, brothers Willie Turner (Wynell), Vernon Groover, Mel-vin Groover (Martha).
She is survived by: sons Ronald Tucker (Ruth), Jimmy Tucker (Gina), Kenneth Tucker of Winter Haven, and Michael Tucker (Michelle) LaGrange, GA.; her brother, Wilson Groover (Vicki) Elizabeth. IN.; sister, Louise Turner (Wright) Hilliard, FL; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grand-children, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:30am till 11:00am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
