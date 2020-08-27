1/1
Mary V. Sims Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY V. SIMS
TURNER

HAINES CITY - Mary V. Sims Turner, age 75, was called home on Sat., August 15, 2020 at Heart of Florida Hospital in Davenport. She was the daughter of James Sims Sr. and Frances E. Cossey Sims of Midway, AL.
Mary was born July 14, 1945 and raised in Midway, AL and grad-uated from Rebecca Comer High School in 1963. Later she married Curtis Turner Sr., mov-ed to Haines City and had two sons.
She retired as an employee of the Dept. of Food & Nutrition Services (Polk County) after 27 years. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Sr. and Frances Cossey Sims.
She is survived by her two sons, Curtis Jr. and Calvin Sr.; one brother, James Jr.; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Due to Covid-19, a virtual memorial service will be on Sept. 4, 2020 at 3 PM on the
stjohnprogressive.org website.
Online condolences
may be expressed at
theledger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved