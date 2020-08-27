MARY V. SIMS
TURNER
HAINES CITY - Mary V. Sims Turner, age 75, was called home on Sat., August 15, 2020 at Heart of Florida Hospital in Davenport. She was the daughter of James Sims Sr. and Frances E. Cossey Sims of Midway, AL.
Mary was born July 14, 1945 and raised in Midway, AL and grad-uated from Rebecca Comer High School in 1963. Later she married Curtis Turner Sr., mov-ed to Haines City and had two sons.
She retired as an employee of the Dept. of Food & Nutrition Services (Polk County) after 27 years. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Sr. and Frances Cossey Sims.
She is survived by her two sons, Curtis Jr. and Calvin Sr.; one brother, James Jr.; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Due to Covid-19, a virtual memorial service will be on Sept. 4, 2020 at 3 PM on the stjohnprogressive.org
website.
