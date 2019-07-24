|
|
MARY VARN FORT, 97
FORT MEADE - Mrs. Mary Varn Fort, 97, of Fort Meade, FL, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1921 in Fort Meade, FL, to David Hugh and Irma Strain Varn.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Meade, and a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church for all of her 97 years. Mary, a graduate of the Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University), was a citrus grower and member-stockholder of Peace River Packing Company.
Survivors include six of her seven children: Mary Anne Whiteside & husband Jack, Jr., Dr. Charles Robert Fort & wife Carol, James Edwin Fort & wife Connie, identical triplets: Betty Lou Wallace & husband Terry, Barbara Lee Thomas & husband Steve, Beverly Lynn Shepard & husband Bill, & daughter-in-law Melissa Fort, 19 grandchildren & 34 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Allen Fort, four siblings, & son Richard Allen Fort, Jr., & great granddaughter Addison Grace Cook.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the First Presbyterian Church, Fort Meade, with The Reverend Dr. John G. Taylor officiating.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. Internment will immediately follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to express gratitude to the compassionate care givers and friends at Lakeland Highlands Brookdale Senior Living.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Meade, P.O. Box 176, Fort Meade, FL 33841.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.
Published in Ledger from July 24 to July 25, 2019