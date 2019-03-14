MARY VIRGINIA PEASLEE



LAKELAND - Mary Virginia Peaslee, 92, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1927 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mary Virginia was a lifelong educator and trained many teachers in Polk County. She also helped many people achieve their GED and was still continuing to tutor 2nd grade children as recent as last week. Along with being an educator, Mary Virginia was also a Christian educator and taught in the church. She was always fully devoted to anything she was a part of and had a way about her to encourage others to help volunteer and to participate when initially they may not want to. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Peaslee. She is survived by her daughter Gracie Peaslee and a son Read Peaslee (Ginger); 4 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arise 2 Read through Ardella Baptist Church. A viewing for Mary Virginia will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11A.M. at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 West Pipken Road, Lakeland, FL 33813 with the interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .