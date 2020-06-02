MARY 'BETTY'WESTBARTOW - Mary 'Betty' West went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020.Betty was born on November 11, 1933 to Andrew Bert and Susie Adcock in Bartow, FL. She was a lifelong resident of Bartow. In 1952 she graduated from Summerlin Institute, then married her high school sweetheart, Ken West. Betty was a life long member of First Baptist Church Bartow where she volunteered her time serving on several committees. She was a lifetime member and secretary of Tropical Chapter #38 O.E.S. and together Betty and Ken put on numerous dinners to raise money for the O.E.S and Tuscan Lodge #6. Betty worked in the banking industry for 40 plus years. She started her career with Florida National Bank then followed the bank as it merged several times; First to Southeast Bank, then First Union Bank, and then Wachovia Bank & Trust where she retired from in 1995, to spend more time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joe Kenneth West, Sr. in 2017. Betty is survived by son, Ken (Jan) West, Jr. of Plano, TX; 2 daughters, Leigh (Tim) Moore and Susan West Raney, both of Bartow; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) West, Greg (Beth) West, Collin (Sunni) West, Jaclyn West, Stephanie (Clay) Boone, Jennifer Moore, Kyle (Sue) Moore, Megan (West) Anderson, Kateland Raney and Kenny (Leigh Ann) Raney; 14 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jimmy and Ben Adcock and brother-in-law, Larry Clark.In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in her memory to FBC Sanctuary Next Steps 410 E. Church Street Bartow, FL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.Condolences to the family at