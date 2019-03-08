MARY 'RITA' WHITAKER, 75

Secretary



LAKELAND - Mary 'Rita' Whitaker passed away March 3, 2019, following a fall and Lupus. Rita was born to Mary G. Joseph July 7, 1943 in Pittsburg, PA.

Rita graduated from St. Benedicts in 1961 in Pittsburg, PA. Rita has been a Florida resident for about 50 years.

Rita was a medical secretary, legal secretary and administrative assistant. She was forced to retire in 2000 because of Lupus and Transverse Myelitis. Rita struggled through this plus broken bones because of medication. She was strong being so little, she is my hero.

Rita had a strong faith, she was Catholic and was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in North Lakeland. She enjoyed volunteering as a receptionist and the thrift shop until she could not anymore.

Rita was a very gentle and loving person and her family meant the world to her. Rita married Thurman 'Bud' Whitaker April 29, 1983 and were married 35 years.

Rita is survived by her husband: Bud, mother, Mary Joseph, 96 years old, brother, Gerald Joseph (Darlene), children, Roger (Char) Mathie, Michael Mathie, stepson, Sean Whitaker, granddaughters: Lauren (Grant) Powers, Ciara Mathie, Hollie Mathie, Gabie Whitaker and grandson, Draven (Nicole) Whitaker, great granddaughter, Harper Whitaker, brother-in-law: Douglas (Linda) Whitaker, Michael (Michelle) Whitaker, numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, Jessie and Mary Valadez, special cousins, Mike and Jean Fallon.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dannie Earl, Dr. Alkhalil and all the staff and doctors who cared for her at Lakeland Regional Health for 5 1/2 weeks; the friends and neighbors who prayed and supported her; the neighborhood card ladies and the thrift shop ladies.

'See you later Kitten, save a place for me. Love you, Bud.'

Gathering will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:15 am -10:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Road, Lakeland, FL 33809 with a memorial Mass following at 10:00 am.

Please wear Easter colors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to or St. Anthony Catholic Church.

