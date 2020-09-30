MARYDEE MARGARETLAMERAUX, 77WINTER HAVEN - Marydee Margaret Lameraux, 77, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away September 26, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice House. She was born on September 22, 1943 in St. Paul, Nebraska to Charles and Lucille Hoffman. She moved to Winter Haven in 1980.Marydee is survived by: sons Bob (Tori) Dunn and Larry Dunn (Cyndi Davis), daughters Donna Rayl (Shane Bowling), Suzanne Lameraux, grandchildren Dr. Kayla Kelly, Kathryn Ellis, Kenny Rayl, Jimmy Rayl and three great grandchildren, two brothers Jim (Kathy) Hoffman, Allen Hoffman (Mary Escobar) and sister in-law Cinde Hoffman.She was preceded in death by: husband Richard Lameraux, brother Joel Hoffman.Marydee enjoyed sitting outside on her back porch reading a good book. She worked in insurance until her retirement; after that she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends.