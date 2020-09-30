1/1
MARYDEE MARGARET LAMERAUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARYDEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARYDEE MARGARET
LAMERAUX, 77

WINTER HAVEN - Marydee Margaret Lameraux, 77, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away September 26, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice House. She was born on September 22, 1943 in St. Paul, Nebraska to Charles and Lucille Hoffman. She moved to Winter Haven in 1980.
Marydee is survived by: sons Bob (Tori) Dunn and Larry Dunn (Cyndi Davis), daughters Donna Rayl (Shane Bowling), Suzanne Lameraux, grandchildren Dr. Kayla Kelly, Kathryn Ellis, Kenny Rayl, Jimmy Rayl and three great grandchildren, two brothers Jim (Kathy) Hoffman, Allen Hoffman (Mary Escobar) and sister in-law Cinde Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by: husband Richard Lameraux, brother Joel Hoffman.
Marydee enjoyed sitting outside on her back porch reading a good book. She worked in insurance until her retirement; after that she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved