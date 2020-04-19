Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
AUBURNDALE -Mrs. Maryland Rose Kyer, 82 a resident of Auburndale passed away Tues. April 14, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by family. Mrs. Kyer was born July 31, 1937 in Parkersburg, W.VA. to David Lee and Mabel Dorothy (Lucas) Eddy.
She was an Auburndale resident since 1996 coming from W.VA. She was a homemaker and volunteered for VISTE, several food banks and Lighthouse Ministries. Maryland enjoyed cooking, flowers, crafts and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son - Dale Kyer; daughter - Deborah Hall; granddaughter - Alicia; 2 brothers - Robert & Noah. Maryland is survived by her loving family; son - David Kyer of W.VA.; 3 daughters - Donna Kyer, Deloris Kyer and Dianne Kyer all of Lakeland; companion - Pedro Chavez of Auburndale; 8 gr.children - Sheena, Jacob, Sasha, David, Melissa, Carrie, Courtney & Eric and 9 gt. gr.children. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
