MATT
CLARK, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Matt Clark of Winter Haven, FL passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was 77. A native of Glens Falls, NY, he was born January 5, 1942.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Clark and his grandson, Kyle McMurtry. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Audrey Clark of Winter Haven; his children: Jodi Fink (Rusty) of Lake Wales, FL, Melinda Wood of Salem, VA, Chris Mc-Murtry (Janie) of Murrieta, CA, Kevin Mc-Murtry of Queensbury, NY, Harold Clark (Lisa) of Lakeland, FL, Matt Clark of Albuquerque, NM, and David Haven (Samantha) of Montverde, FL. Matt leaves behind 2 brothers, 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
In 1974, he and his family moved to Haines City, FL where he worked in the logistics industry. After retiring from the Polk County School Board in 2001, he went on to work for Mister Landscaper as an outside sales consultant before retiring again in 2008. He was an active member, Trustee and Sunday school teacher at Baptist Temple of Dundee.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 4th at Baptist Temple of Dundee, 206 Center Street, Dundee, FL 33838. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Dundee Baptist Temple of Dundee.
Published in Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019