|
|
MATTHEW DALE ANDERSON, 48
WINTER HAVEN - Matthew D. Anderson passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on March 14, 1971. Matt graduated from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business/Sports Marketing. Matt was a gifted athlete and excelled in skiing, volleyball, soccer, and football. Matt was a loving dad and was most proud of his daughter, Caroline, who survives him. He enjoyed spending time with family, and especially his Caroline.
Matt is survived by his parents, Dale and Mary Anderson, a sister, Tammy Lydon, his grandmother, Jean Anderson, aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends.
Funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Winter Haven FL, on Thursday, April 18th at 10:30am, with a Celebration of Matt's life directly following at the Cypress Landing Clubhouse at 3654 Cypress Landing West, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019