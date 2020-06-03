MATTHEW SCOTTHUNT, 29BARTOW - Matthew Scott Hunt, age 29, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Winter Haven.Matt was born on October 16, 1990 in Bartow. He was a 2009 graduate of Bartow High School, where he played football, baseball and wrestled. Matt was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow and worked as an electrician for many years.He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Thomas Meeks, General Lee Hunt, Jr. and Erlene Hunt. Mr. Hunt is survived by his parents, Gerry and Marilyn Hunt of Lakeland, his daughter Shiloh, his sisters: Julia Hunt Godwin (John) of Bartow and Tiffany Hunt Sackett (Brandon) of Bartow. He also leaves behind his companion Ruthie Ellison of Winter Haven, his maternal grandmother, Sharon Meeks of Bartow, his niece, Kelsey Sackett, his aunts and uncles: Mark and Carla Meeks, Sanford and Allyson Meeks, Misty and Doug Peacock along with a large extended family.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home.