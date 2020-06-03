MATTHEW SCOTT HUNT
1990 - 2020
MATTHEW SCOTT
HUNT, 29

BARTOW - Matthew Scott Hunt, age 29, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Winter Haven.
Matt was born on October 16, 1990 in Bartow. He was a 2009 graduate of Bartow High School, where he played football, baseball and wrestled. Matt was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow and worked as an electrician for many years.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Thomas Meeks, General Lee Hunt, Jr. and Erlene Hunt. Mr. Hunt is survived by his parents, Gerry and Marilyn Hunt of Lakeland, his daughter Shiloh, his sisters: Julia Hunt Godwin (John) of Bartow and Tiffany Hunt Sackett (Brandon) of Bartow. He also leaves behind his companion Ruthie Ellison of Winter Haven, his maternal grandmother, Sharon Meeks of Bartow, his niece, Kelsey Sackett, his aunts and uncles: Mark and Carla Meeks, Sanford and Allyson Meeks, Misty and Doug Peacock along with a large extended family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

