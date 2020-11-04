MATTHEW WILLIAM
WATERS
KENNESAW, GA. - Matthew Waters of Kennesaw, Georgia, GA, died of cardiac arrest on October 29, 2020, while on a financial consulting assignment in Chicago. He was born November 1, 1954, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and grew up in Lakeland, Florida. He was the son of Hal and Nancy (Smith) Waters. A 1973 graduate of Lakeland High School and 1977 graduate of Florida State University.
A retired CPA with the firm of Deloitte, Matthew traveled the world throughout his career in the hospitality industry.
Matthew will be deeply missed by all that knew him. His son posted, 'He was the most selfless, conscientious, and decent person you would ever meet. He did not like a lot of attention on him, but instead encouraged everyone he cared for to be their best selves and deeply care for one another.'
He is survived by his son Matthew W. Waters Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; brother Michael J. Waters (Jane) of Annapolis, Maryland; sisters Kathleen A. Waters (Beth) of Syracuse, New York, Kelly Waters Cohen (Jon) of Jupiter, Florida, and his former wife, Ava Fleming Waters of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. As well as his nieces Molly Waters, Kelsey Cohen, Katya Waters, and Ana Waters and his nephews, Mason Waters and Cameron Cohen.
Matthew will be buried in the family plot in Ashley Cemetery, Bliss Road, Galway, New York. A service will be held after the coronavirus pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.NorthvilleFuneralService.com
.