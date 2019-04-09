|
|
MATTIE
ELIZABETH SMITH, 83
LAKELAND - Mattie Elizabeth Smith, age 83, passed away on April 6, 2019 at her residence in Lakeland.
She was born on July 13, 1935 to Samuel & Luella Kelley in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Mattie was a 79 year resident of Polk County. She was a homemaker, 40 year member of Trinity Life Church of God in Lakeland, also enjoyed sewing & camping.
Mattie is preceded in death by: her parents, brother: Marshall Kelley, sister: Clair Roberts. She is survived by: husband of 50 years: Elbert Smith, daughter: Debbie (Timothy) Driggers of Winter Haven, son: Sydney (Patricia) Smith of Ruskin, FL, brother: Carl (Loretha) Kelley of Auburndale, grandchildren: Ashley (Chad) Jones of Winter Haven, Tiffany (Sean) McLauren of Atlanta & Adam Driggers of Tampa and 5 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held for Mattie at Kersey Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 9:00am-10:00am. Funeral Service will start at 10:00am. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019