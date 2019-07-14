Home

MAUDINE M. "DENA" DAVIS

MAUDINE M. "DENA" DAVIS Obituary
MAUDINE M. 'DENA' DAVIS, 92

WINTER HAVEN - Maudine M. 'Dena' Davis of Winter Haven passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was 92.
A native of Miami, FL, born May 6, 1927 to Albert and Cora Evans Melton, Dena moved here in 1947. She retired from the Winter Haven Citrus Growers and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Dena was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles A. Davis, Sr. She is survived by her son Charles A. Davis, Jr. (Yvonne) of Winter Haven; her daughter Carol Ann Caldwell (Chris) of Clyde, NC; her brothers: David 'Bud' Melton of Port Charlotte, FL, and Donald Melton of Homestead, FL; and her sister Clarice Legg of Tallahassee, FL. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Matthew LaRue (April), Heather Ward (Brent), Blake Caldwell, Chad Davis, Richie Davis, and Deanna Moxam (Brandon); and her great grandchildren Peyton Moxam, Bailey Moxam, Brady Moxam, Kamryn Moxam, Hannah LaRue, and Madeline LaRue.
Visitation will be Monday, July 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823, or to the First Church of the Nazarene, 560 3rd. Street SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019
