|
|
MAUREEN THERESE
FORBELL
LAKELAND -Maureen Therese Forbell, of Lakeland, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born in New York, NY, on January 9, 1936 to parents Martin and Ann Connolly Flanagan. Maureen graduated Cathedral HS. Soon after, she went to work as a secretary for celebrity TV host, Steve Allen. She administered the family business with her husband Jack Holmes.
Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Joan and Patricia; brother Bobby; and son-in-law Jeff. Left to treasure her memory is her loving husband of 31 years Michael; her children Jack (Michelle), Ed (Jadzia), and Nancy; stepchildren Lisa, Lori and Michael; 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Michael and Maureen have resided at Cypress Lakes community for 25 years where she was Activities Director for 8 years.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020