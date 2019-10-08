|
|
MAURICE CLAY
WARD, 81
LAKELAND - Maurice Clay Ward, 81, died on October 4, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. Maurice was born on May 1, 1938 in Bath, Kentucky to parents Coy and Dalma (Maddin) Ward. He graduated from Hindman High School, Hindman, Kentucky, while living at the Hindman Settlement. He was married to Carol (Masters) Ward for 59 years, and they have one daughter, Jennifer (Ward) DiSipio.
Maurice served in the Army for two years during the Vietnam War. He worked for General Motors for 31 years. Maurice will always be remembered for his basketball prowess. He was a star basketball player in high school, played and coached many teams throughout his years in the service, and also played on local teams until he was 50 years old. He served and was a member of First Baptist Church, Marion, Indiana, and attended Oasis Community Church in Lakeland, Florida.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Carol, daughter Jennifer (Lar-ry) DiSipio, and grandson Dante DiSipio, all of Lakeland; his brother Charles (Katie) Ward of Jonesboro, Indiana; as well as many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Dalma Ward; a stillbirth son, Michael Clay Ward; and one of his best friends and brother-in-law Jim Hook.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 pm at the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club Recreation Center Hall, Gate 5, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019