|
Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Hill Burial Park
4620 Hwy. 98S
Lakeland, FL
MAURICE EDWARD JOHNSON


MAURICE EDWARD JOHNSON Obituary
MAURICE
EDWARD
JOHNSON, 95

LAKELAND - In sadness, his family announces that Maurice Edward Johnson, 95, passed away on February 5, 2019. Born on May 1, 1923, in Tampa, Florida, Maurice grew up in Ybor City. Maurice is the son of Felicitas Christ and Arthur T. Johnson of Tampa.
A combat wounded veteran of World War II, Maurice served on the front lines of D-Day, the Breakout from Normandy, and the Battle of the Bulge. He was in the 238th Engineer Combat Battalion. He was awarded both a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. The Bronze Star was awarded for building a bridge across the Rhine River while under fire from the Germans.
Maurice married Bessie Comstock of Plattsburgh, NY in December 1945. He served briefly on the Tampa Police Department before studying chemistry at Champlain College in Plattsburgh, NY. He spent his career in various capacities in the phosphate and fertilizer industries.
His passion was his dogs and he was an active member of IPOC, Imperial Polk Obedience Club, serving many leadership roles and providing decades of Therapy Dog services to the Lakeland community.
Maurice was a great friend to all in the Lakeland neighborhood where he lived since 1961. He and Bessie also served the community by doing volunteer tutoring at an elementary school in Lakeland. He is survived by daughters, Anne and Susan Johnson, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great- grandchildren.
Visitation February 14, 5-7 PM at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 Ingraham Ave., Lakeland. Funeral is graveside at noon on February 15 at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 Hwy. 98S, Lakeland.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
