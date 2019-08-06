Home

LAKELAND - The family of Purple Heart veteran, Max Robert Lieder, announces his death on July 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Aday Lieder, three sons and many family members.
Burial service is Friday, August 9th at the Florida National Cemetery at 1:15 PM in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial service is Friday, August 9th at the Imperial Swan Hotel in Lakeland, Florida at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your presence either in person or on Facebook Live.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
