MAXINE HERNDON
MAXINE
HERNDON, 95

WINTER HAVEN - Maxine Herndon, 95, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on 8/12/2020.
She was born on 11/6/1924. She was a resident of Winter Haven for 69 years. She retired from Winter Haven Citrus Growers and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Herndon, sons, Frankie, Johnny, and Billy Herndon, and her granddaughter, Heat-her Herndon. She is survived by her children, Mary Bowman, Pinky Hough, Ruby Herndon, Earl Herndon, and Sam Herndon, 16 grandchildren, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private services were held for the family.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
