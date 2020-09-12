MAYBEL E. MEYERS, 93



WINTER HAVEN - Maybel Meyers of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly Monroe, N.Y., died Aug. 16,2020. She was 93.

Maybel worked for the State of New York as a corrections officer then as a security guard at Helen Hayes Hospital. She was an active volunteer at: Castle Point V.A. Hospital Castle Point, N.Y. 25 yrs., Arden Hill Hospital Goshen, N.Y. 16 years, Coast Guard Auxiliary 23 years and hospice.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard T. Meyers, brother Herbert Bolves, sister-in-law Ellen Bolves, daughter Nancy Meyers Berardino, grandson Ger-ard Berardino, son Frank Komulainen.

She is survived by her brother Marine Lt. Col. Rudolph W. Bolves Los Angeles, Ca., son Richard Komulainen East Green Bush, N.Y., Wayne Komulainen Tavares, Fl., grandson Alexander Komulainen Tavares, Fl., granddaughter Pauline Komulainen Rou Melbourne, Fl., son James Meyers Venice, Fl., granddaughter Joan Berardino Orlando, Fl., grandson James Berardino Tam-pa Fl., granddaughter Laurie Berardino Schuh Burlington, Ky., six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Maybel was a parishioner at Resurrection Lutheran Church Winter Haven, Florida.

She loved reading especially suspense mysteries. A book was always in her reach. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, traveling and was constantly on the go. She loved cats and always remembered her favorite Persian, Joel.

Maybel will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard in Orange County Veterans Cemetery Goshen, N.Y.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store