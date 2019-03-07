|
MAYBELLE OVERSTREET CLARK, 74
MIAMI - Maybelle Overstreet Clark, 74, a retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools died February 25, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Nursing Home.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Clark Sr.; sons, Larry Clark Jr. (Velisha), and John Clark II; sister, Lena Pasely (James Sr.); brother Ezekiel Over-street; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
On viewing Friday & Phi Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority Service Friday 5-6pm & Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Service 6:30-7pm Friday at Chapel. Service 10am at Saturday at West Flagler Park Baptist Church located @ 5911 West Flagler Street, Miami, Fl., 33144.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019