MAYME

HUNT, 101



STUDIO CITY, CA. - Former long-time Balsam Lake resident, Mayme Hunt, passed away on New Year's Eve, 2019, in Studio City, California. She was 101 years old.

Mayme was a resident of Balsam Lake from 1961 to 2001. Prior to that, she owned and operated The Village Inn in White Bear Lake. Mayme was born in Owatonna, Minnesota in 1917.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin 'Bud' Hunt, in 1997. She leaves behind her sons, daughter-in-law, step kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even a few great, great grandchildren.

Her interests included working on the City of Burbank's float entries in Rose Bowl parades, playing Hand & Foot, and cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mayme is missed by all that knew her.



