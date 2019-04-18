|
|
MAYNARD DUANE ROWLEY, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Maynard Duane Rowley, age 85, passed away on April 10, 2019 in Auburndale.
He was born on February 17, 1934 in Orafino, Nebraska to Duncan & Beatrice Rowley. Maynard was a resident of Winter Haven since 1970 coming from Nebraska. He was an automotive mechanic and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Some of Maynard's interests include antique cars, animals and tinkering in his shop.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Maynard is survived by: his wife of 62 years: Lieselotte Rowley, sons: Gary (Trudy) Rowley of Winter Haven and Alan (Kelly) Rowley of Dundee, granddaughter: Alisa (D.J.) Wickham of Fall City, Nebraska, and great- grandchildren: Michael & Malesa Wickham.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019