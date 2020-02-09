|
|
McCLENDON 'PATE'
SNIVELY, 77
LAKE WALES - McClendon 'Pate' Snively, 77, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away February 5th, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born May 15th, 1942 to May Pate Snively and John Andrew Snively, Jr. of Winter Haven, Florida where he lived most of his life. Pate was an energetic fellow that enjoyed all the wonders that nature provided. His first love was the family's cattle ranch and he cherished every day he spent on the land. With the passing of his father, he stepped up to head the Snively companies. He was appointed by the Governor to serve as a Florida Citrus Commissioner and served as President of The Florida Club and could always be counted on for support of children and their families. Pate attended elementary school in Winter Haven and graduated from Admiral Farragut Military Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida. He only attended one year of college because his heart's desire was to come home and get to work.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, John Andrew Snively III. With his beautiful wife Ginger, he fathered and is survived by his three sons Randy (Nina), Scott (Kathy Crawford), Bill (Jennifer) and their WONDERFUL children as well as great - grandchildren, sisters Martha Snively and Susan Alexander and a GREAT GROUP of nieces and nephews.
Pate enjoyed his life! Whether it was from the ocean's floor or the tops of mountains, it was filled with friendships and fun.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, February 13th at 4pm at Nora Mayo Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020