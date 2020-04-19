Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
MELANIE Morris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:15 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
800 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Bartow, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
800 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Bartow, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MELANIE Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELANIE MORRIS MULBERRY- Melanie Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELANIE MORRIS MULBERRY- Melanie Morris Obituary
MELANIE
MORRIS

MULBERRY- Melanie Morris, age 59, passed away April 16, 2020 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
Melanie was born on September 7, 1960 in Bartow, Florida to Jason & Ella Sue (Gamble) Day. She moved from Lakeland to Mulberry in 2017. She was a butcher and of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her sons, Ethan Raza & Jason Day; sisters, Linda Jones & Lisa Day; brother, Gary Day and close friends, Barbara Hoffman, Sherry Green & Jill McDonald.
The family will start receiving friends Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:15 A.M. Graveside service will start at 10:30 A.M. All at Wildwood Cemetery, 800 S. Woodlawn, Ave., Bartow, FL 33830.
All those in attendance MUST practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfunerahome.net. Arrangement have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELANIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -