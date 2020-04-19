|
MELANIE
MORRIS
MULBERRY- Melanie Morris, age 59, passed away April 16, 2020 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
Melanie was born on September 7, 1960 in Bartow, Florida to Jason & Ella Sue (Gamble) Day. She moved from Lakeland to Mulberry in 2017. She was a butcher and of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her sons, Ethan Raza & Jason Day; sisters, Linda Jones & Lisa Day; brother, Gary Day and close friends, Barbara Hoffman, Sherry Green & Jill McDonald.
The family will start receiving friends Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:15 A.M. Graveside service will start at 10:30 A.M. All at Wildwood Cemetery, 800 S. Woodlawn, Ave., Bartow, FL 33830.
All those in attendance MUST practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfunerahome.net. Arrangement have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020