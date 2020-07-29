1/1
Melba Collum Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELBA A.
DAVIS
7/16/32 - 7/26/20

LAKELAND - Melba Collum Davis (Mel to her friends and Moosie to her family), 88, has completed a journey with Alzheimer's Disease on July 26, 2020 in Lakeland, FL that began in 2005 and was complicated at the end by COVID-19.
Born July 16, 1932 in Saco, Maine, and married to Kenneth Davis for 65 years (he passed in May 2020), she is survived by her four children, Timothy Davis (Warner Robins, GA), Tracy Davis (Los Angeles, CA), Dana Davis Yarbrough (Richmond, VA), and Drew Davis (Dover, NH); four granddaughters, four grandsons, and one great-grand-daughter. Trite but true, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Melba graduated from Pittsford High School (ME) and Castleton College (VT). She taught 1st grade in Rutland, VT was a technical publications editor at the U.S. Quartermaster School at Ft Lee, VA, owned the Craft Center in Newburyport, MA, and worked in real estate development and the travel industry in Fairfax, VA. She and Ken were also antique dealers in VA, VT and FL. Following a move to Lakeland, FL in 1997, Mel was active in the Imperial Polk County Genealogical Society and the Lakeland Universalist Unitarian Church.
Melba and Ken will be jointly interred in the Bourne National Veteran's Cemetery (Cape Cod, MA). Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's research organizations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved