MELBA A.

DAVIS

7/16/32 - 7/26/20



LAKELAND - Melba Collum Davis (Mel to her friends and Moosie to her family), 88, has completed a journey with Alzheimer's Disease on July 26, 2020 in Lakeland, FL that began in 2005 and was complicated at the end by COVID-19.

Born July 16, 1932 in Saco, Maine, and married to Kenneth Davis for 65 years (he passed in May 2020), she is survived by her four children, Timothy Davis (Warner Robins, GA), Tracy Davis (Los Angeles, CA), Dana Davis Yarbrough (Richmond, VA), and Drew Davis (Dover, NH); four granddaughters, four grandsons, and one great-grand-daughter. Trite but true, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Melba graduated from Pittsford High School (ME) and Castleton College (VT). She taught 1st grade in Rutland, VT was a technical publications editor at the U.S. Quartermaster School at Ft Lee, VA, owned the Craft Center in Newburyport, MA, and worked in real estate development and the travel industry in Fairfax, VA. She and Ken were also antique dealers in VA, VT and FL. Following a move to Lakeland, FL in 1997, Mel was active in the Imperial Polk County Genealogical Society and the Lakeland Universalist Unitarian Church.

Melba and Ken will be jointly interred in the Bourne National Veteran's Cemetery (Cape Cod, MA). Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's research organizations.



