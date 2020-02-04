Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melba McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba McCarty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba McCarty Obituary
MELBA
McCARTY

AUBURNDALE - Melba McCarty, age 81 passed away due to leukemia on Jan. 23, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her sons, William and Tony McCarty.
She is survived by her 3 loving daughters, Eloise Summerford (Larry), Sarah Holloway (Danny), and Joyce McCarty Painter.
She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
The oldest of 15 children, she was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Inez Kelley. Father John Robert Kelley, and 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She has 2 surviving sisters and 5 brothers.
Memorial will be held at First Baptist Church of Polk City at 11:00 am on Saturday Feb 8, 2020, reception proceeding at The Bronson Center in Polk City.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -