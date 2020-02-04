|
MELBA
McCARTY
AUBURNDALE - Melba McCarty, age 81 passed away due to leukemia on Jan. 23, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her sons, William and Tony McCarty.
She is survived by her 3 loving daughters, Eloise Summerford (Larry), Sarah Holloway (Danny), and Joyce McCarty Painter.
She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
The oldest of 15 children, she was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Inez Kelley. Father John Robert Kelley, and 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She has 2 surviving sisters and 5 brothers.
Memorial will be held at First Baptist Church of Polk City at 11:00 am on Saturday Feb 8, 2020, reception proceeding at The Bronson Center in Polk City.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020