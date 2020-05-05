VERLYNE

BAME



WINTER HAVEN - Melva 'Verlyne' Bame, 85, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida after an extensive illness.

Verlyne was born in Iola, Kansas to William Hoggatt and Irene (Barnett) Hoggatt on February 22, 1935. She went on to earn a Master's degree in Education from The University of Massachusetts. She worked as an academic counselor at Cape Cod Community College for 10 years. She was involved in various volunteer organizations and enjoyed golfing and spending time with her friends in Florida.

Verlyne was preceded in death by her late husband William Eanniello. Verlyne is survived by her current husband Robert Bame, son Thomas Soudier, brothers David Ryan, William Hoggatt, Vern-is Hoggatt, sisters Ellen Stebbins, Kathleen Ryan, Patricia Eastwood, Judy Button, grandchildren Jack and Paige Soudier, and stepchildren Rosanne Krajewski, Marianne Gage, Susanne Achee, Julianne Eanniello, and Anthony Eanniello.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store