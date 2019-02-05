|
MELVIN
'M.B.' BUREL PARKER, 79
TEXARKANA, TX. - Melvin 'M.B.' Burel Parker, 79, passed away Sat., Jan. 26, 2019.
Melvin joined the U.S. Navy at age 17. After the Navy, M.B. married Ruby Parker on April 6, 1960. He worked with the Coca-Cola/Minute Maid Corp. in Waco, then in Winter Haven, Florida. He eventually retired from this company. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Melvin Wayne Parker, Ellis Parker; his daughter, Marilyn Nottorf; his sister, Joyce Ridgeway; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Jaden, Sean, Wendy, Jared, Zachary, Chrystopher, Keagan, Tanner; and his four great grandchildren.
Melvin is preceded in death by parents; wife, Ruby Irene Parker; daughter, Kathie; brother, Robert.
Visitation Sat., Feb. 2, 2019, 12-1pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Stockton, TX. Funeral Sat. Feb. 2, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home at 1pm, burial to follow at East Hill Cemetery.
