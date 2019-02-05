Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend
301 North Main St.
Fort Stockton, TX 79735
(432) 336-3939
Resources
More Obituaries for MELVIN PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELVIN BUREL "M.B." PARKER


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MELVIN BUREL "M.B." PARKER Obituary
MELVIN
'M.B.' BUREL PARKER, 79

TEXARKANA, TX. - Melvin 'M.B.' Burel Parker, 79, passed away Sat., Jan. 26, 2019.
Melvin joined the U.S. Navy at age 17. After the Navy, M.B. married Ruby Parker on April 6, 1960. He worked with the Coca-Cola/Minute Maid Corp. in Waco, then in Winter Haven, Florida. He eventually retired from this company. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Melvin Wayne Parker, Ellis Parker; his daughter, Marilyn Nottorf; his sister, Joyce Ridgeway; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Jaden, Sean, Wendy, Jared, Zachary, Chrystopher, Keagan, Tanner; and his four great grandchildren.
Melvin is preceded in death by parents; wife, Ruby Irene Parker; daughter, Kathie; brother, Robert.
Visitation Sat., Feb. 2, 2019, 12-1pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Stockton, TX. Funeral Sat. Feb. 2, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home at 1pm, burial to follow at East Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries