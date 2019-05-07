|
|
MELVIN DAVID
ROBINSON, 95
ADEL, GA. - Melvin David Robinson, 95, of Adel, died Sunday May 5, 2019 at the Nashville Fellowship Home surrounded by close family and friends.
He was born July 25, 1923 in Lenox, GA to William Shannon Robinson and Beulah McMillan Robinson. He attended Pine Level and Enigma schools in Berrien County, GA. During World War II, Melvin joined the Navy and served in the Pacific Ocean Theater until the war ended. In 1946, Melvin married Mattie Abell in Nashville, GA. He then moved to Lakeland, FL to have a family and pursued his career as a successful barber and shop owner. Melvin's love of music led him to form a country western band known as 'The Dry County Boys' in Lakeland, FL during the late 1940s to the late 1950s. Melvin loved gardening and always had a vegetable garden from to the mid 1950s until he was 90 years old. Years after he retired with his wife Mattie and they moved to Adel, GA in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Mattie Abell Robinson who died in 2016 and was also preceded in death by 2 daughters: Susan and Melanie Robinson; a sister: Alaine Couley and 4 brothers: Marvin, Clifford, Norman and Hilton Robinson.
He is survived by 4 sons: David (Marilyn) Robinson of Ray City, Darrell 'Bud' Robinson of Lakeland, FL, William 'Bill' Robinson of Maryland and Scott (Connie) Robinson of Lakeland; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Chappell officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakey Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 7 to 9 PM. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, GA (229)-686-2007.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019