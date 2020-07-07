1/1
Dr. Melvin Maxwell
DR. MELVIN
MAXWELL, 98

WINTER HAVEN - Dr. Melvin Maxwell died on July 4, 2020 in Winter Haven, Florida. He was 98 years old. He lived a life for God and others.
He is survived by his present wife, Betty Maxwell. His first Wife Laura, died on July 14, 2009. Their three children are Larry (Anita) Maxwell, John (Margaret) Maxwell, Patricia (Steve) Throckmorton. Melvin will be missed by his grandchildren Todd, Amanda, Chad, Elizabeth, Joel, Rachael, Jennifer and Seth along with their spouses and 17 great-grandchildren.
Melvin Maxwell served in various phases of ministry for 75 years. He pastored in Michigan and Ohio. For eight years he was District Superintendent over 165 churches and planted 40 new congregations. In 1964 Dr. Maxwell became President of Circleville Bible College (now Ohio Christian University.) Under his leadership college enrollment increased 500% and eight new buildings were erected. In his later years, he was Director of Stewardship for World Gospel Mission and served as a volunteer chaplain for Vienna Square, the assisted living facility where he resided.
Dad did not pass away ... he passed over into the presence of God where he is hearing the words of His Heavenly Father, 'Well done good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things: enter into the joy of your Lord.'
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am till 11:00 am, Thursday, July 9th with funeral services follow at 11:00am at the First Church of the Nazarene, 244 Ave D SW, Winter Haven, FL., 33880.
In lieu of flowers, the Maxwell Family requests that donations be given in Melvin's memory to EQUIP, a non-profit organization that trains leaders. EQUIP Leadership, 2050 Sugarloaf Circle, Duluth GA 30097 - www.iequip.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
