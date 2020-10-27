MELVINWORTHINGTONLAKELAND - Melvin Worthington,91, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2020. Melvin was born in Adena, Ohio, to William and Carrie (Kolb) Worthington. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverly (Stoffel) Worthington, and brother Glen Worthington, and predeceased by his sister, Clara Birch.Melvin has two children, Terry (Marilyn) Worthington and Kim (Ben) Brooks; seven stepchildren, Peter (Candi) Roe, Barbara (Gary) Wallace, Roy (Kathy) Woods, Chris (Horace) Brinson, Ed (Cindy) Woods, Michelle (Jeff) Ensslin, and Nikki (James) Lovelady. His family includes nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Melvin, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was an owner operator for more than 60 years, driving millions of miles hauling steel, coal, and phosphate. His passion for driving extended to his personal life, where he raced stock cars and was an avid watcher of NASCAR. He enjoyed football and Bible study. He and Beverly are congregants of Victory Church.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland, FL 33810. Masks are required.