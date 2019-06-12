Home

Merijayne Conkey Obituary
MERIJAYNE
CONKEY

HAINES CITY - Merijayne Conkey passed away peacefully in her home in Haines City on June 5th, 2019.
A lifelong educator, Merijayne spent many years traveling and teaching abroad until retiring in Florida. She spent much of her time volunteering for organizations such as the Theatre Winter Haven and the Garden Theater and Reading Pals and loved spending time at the community pool.
She is survived by her husband, two sons, two grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
Published in Ledger from June 12 to June 13, 2019
