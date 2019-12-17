|
|
MERITA E.
HENDRIX, 76
GRAHAM, N.C. - Merita E. Hendrix, 76, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at UNC Hospitals-Chapel Hill.
A native of Dothan, Alabama she was the wife of the late Charles 'Chuck' T. Hendrix and daughter of the late Chester and Mollie Tidwell.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sofferin and husband Michael; grandson, Sam Sofferin and daughter-in-law Leslie; granddaughter, Amy Sofferin; sisters, Mary Botner and Melba Parker; brothers, Elvie Tidwell and Earby Tidwell; her cat Chester; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregg Hendrix; brothers, Ellie Tidwell and Earl Tidwell; and sister, Miriam Tidwell-Al-bright.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.richandthompson.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019