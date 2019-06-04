|
MERITA
SORRELLS CLAUSSEN
10/3/59 - 4/26/19
COSTA MESA, CA. - Merita Sorrells Claussen passed away suddenly on April 26, 2019, in Costa Mesa, California. She graduated from Winter Haven High School and was a graduate of Greenville College in Greenville, ILL.
She spent 15 years working for Marriott International in Orlando as an accountant before moving to California and had just started her second career as Branch Office Administrator for A G Edwards where she was until her death.
Merita was predeceased by Ruby Marie Sorrells, Willis Sorrells and Lanie Caroline Croft.
She leaves behind Peggy and Felix Diaz of Tampa, Wayne and Sandy Sorrells, Angel and Donny Croft, Daniel, Alice and Marshall Croft and Ben Croft of Winter Haven, FL, Wes and Jenni Sorrells, Troy, Tyler and Rachel Sorrells of Houston, TX. Mark Landhuis of Costa Mesa, CA, Joni Sorrells Lynn of South Carolina and her many friends.
There will be a time of remembrance and celebration of Merita's life on June 8, 2019, at 11 A.M. in the Social Hall of the First Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL, for her family, her friends whom she dearly loved and all who were blessed to be a part of her life.
Contributions can be made to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from June 4 to June 5, 2019